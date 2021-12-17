BSP says PH banking system still safe

MANILA - The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) said Friday the banking system in the Philippines remains generally safe despite the hacking issue that involved some major banks in the country.

In a virtual briefing, BSP Director Melchor Plabasan said the public should still deposit money in banks.

He said the number of compromised accounts in recent hacking cases was only below 1 percent relative to the total size of the market.

These compromised accounts include accounts even those in previous months and years and not necessarily connected to the current issue with BDO and Union Bank.

"Chances of you becoming a victim of this incident is very minimal. But then again, we are working with the industry that the losses will be reimbursed and the industry will upgrade security systems," Plabasan explained.

He added that they have started an investigation and have yet to give the exact amount stolen from bank accounts.

Plabasan said there are 6 persons of interest in the cases and the names have been submitted to the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI).

"We are also expanding the scope of our investigation because we have surveillance showing there may be other institutions, other than Union Bank, which may have been used to funnel stolen funds," the BSP official noted.

The BSP is also reviewing the "quit claim" of banks as some depositors complained that once they sign the quit claim document, there is a clause they states they can't sue the bank.

"We are now reviewing the parameters of this waiver. And we are engaging our legal experts here at BSP to check whether they are consistent with the financial consumer protection policies," he said.

FRAUD MANAGEMENT

BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno said they would soon issue a circular mandating the adoption of robust fraud management systems.

This is aimed to prevent or minimize losses from fraudulent activities and addressing cybersecurity risks.

The BSP recently issued an industry playbook development guide on ransomware to control and manage ransomware attacks.

Diokno said cybercrime still poses a threat to the banking industry.

"Based on BSP's active cyber threat surveillance, top cyber incidents in 2021 pertains to account takeover, identity theft, phishing attacks and other cyber fraud relying on social engineering tactics," said Diokno.

"Fraudsters are targeting customers, employees or third party providers to perpetuate cyber criminal activities rather than glancing a direct attack on IT infrastructure... The BSP has embarked on major policy initiatives to further build up the industry cyber defense system over all resilience."

Over the weekend, several complaints were posted on social media about bank accounts allegedly being hacked.

BDO, the country's largest bank in terms of assets, said it would reimburse nearly 700 clients victimized by the cybercrime. It has required victims to go to its branches to process the reimbursements.

On Wednesday, it made the process easier by letting victims process their papers in any BDO branch "at their convenience."

