Gov't to invite Japanese companies to produce electric vehicles in PH

The Philippine government is eyeing talks with Japanese companies to urge them to produce electric vehicles (EVs) in the Philippines, Trade Secretary Alfredo Pascual said Saturday.

“We can invite them to produce their technology to support our effort to produce EVs. The discussion is yet to be pursued,” Pascual told reporters.

Currently, Japanese motor companies are in joint ventures only with private companies in the Philippines, he added.

“We hope at the private level we will pursue this because government itself will not do the manufacturing. It will be the private sector, so it will become private company-private company discussion,” Pascual said.

In October, President Ferdinand Marcos said that he hoped to see EVs make up at least 50 percent of vehicles in the country by 2040, in a bid to fulfill its Paris Agreement commitment to cut the gas emissions by 75 percent.