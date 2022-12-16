Commuters line up for a ride at a terminal in Cubao, Quezon City on October 28, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA - The Lawyers for Commuters Safety and Protection on Friday blamed the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) for alleged rampant overcharging in ride-hailing services.

The group's president, Ariel Inton, said while overcharging happens when commuters ride taxi cabs during the holiday rush, the case is different in transportation network vehicles (TNVS).

Inton said it is unclear how surge fares being computed through apps.

Video from PTV

"Malalaman mo yung pamasahe mo pagka ipinadala sa iyo sa cellphone mo na ito. Pero paano ba kino-compute yon?... Alas-dos ng umaga, six o’clock ng hapon… mayroong rush hour na tinatawag – iyan hindi malinaw," Inton said in a televised briefing.

"Kaya sa tingin namin, dito po nagkakaroon ng abuso na the first surge is being perpetually implemented noong charge to the passengers because walang parameters and fare matrix ng LTFRB. And that is the reason why sinulatan namin ang LTFRB dito na dapat may parameters," he added.

What the lawyers' group is seeking are clear guidelines on fares when there is a surge of commuters booking ride-hailing services, saying the flag-down rate for sedan units is at P40 and per kilometer of travel averages at P15.

Other TNVS units, however, have different computations, Inton saisd.

"Ang fare surge sa TNVS ay iyong per kilometer na singil, ia-add mo iyong per minute na singil and then you multiply that by two – iyon ang fare surge. So iyan ay pinapayagan ng LTFRB, pero ang tanong: Kailan mo ba dapat i-implement o singilin ang pasahero ng fare surge?"

He also slammed Grab Philippines for implementing surge fees.

"Bakit controversial ito? Dahil mas malaki ang binabayaran ng pasahero kapag short trip. Ngayon, ang sabi ng Grab, inamin ito ng mga abugado nila during the hearing. Ginagawa ito in order to discourage passengers to take short trips," he said.

"Aba bakit ka magtataas ng pasahe para lang pala mag-discourage ng pasahero sa short trip?"

The LTFRB earlier issued a show-cause order to Grab Philippines to explain the “additional stop base fare” of P40 charged to its passengers. The order stated that the extra pay is considered “a violation of the terms and conditions of its accreditation.”

The LTFRB has reset its second hearing with Grab when the firm was supposed to explain the so-called “inconsistent fees” it charges passengers.

For its part, Grab Philippines said that it continues to “charge fair and transparent fares to its passengers,” and it continues to “comply with the fare matrix set by the LTFRB.”