Int'l cruise ship operations resume in Japan after pandemic hiatus

A Japanese TV crew films the Diamond Princess cruise ship docked at the Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan, 21 February 2020. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON/File

YOKOHAMA - International cruise ship operations resumed in Japan on Thursday after an almost three-year suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic, with a ship operated by Mitsui O.S.K. Passenger Lines Ltd. setting sail for the Indian Ocean from Yokohama port near Tokyo.

The tourism ministry said the Nippon Maru has become the first cruise ship to leave a Japanese port since making an announcement in November allowing international cruise ships to resume operations and dock on its shores.

The suspension was imposed after mass infections on the Diamond Princess cruise ship caused thousands to be quarantined in Yokohama in February 2020, leaving 13 of the over 700 infected crew and passengers dead.

The Nippon Maru operator says it has implemented a slew of anti-coronavirus measures, including requiring passengers to take a PCR test prior to boarding, having their temperatures checked daily, and keeping tabs on close contacts among them.

"We will be able to provide (passengers) a special experience to enjoy. Have a good trip," said Yusuke Ueno, the company's president, at its send-off at Yokohama's Osambashi Pier.

The ship, whose voyage includes stops at Mauritius and Madagascar, will return to Yokohama on Jan. 31.

From March, international cruise ships operated by foreign companies are expected to dock at Japanese ports, according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism.

