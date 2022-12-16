Businesses 'less upbeat' in Q4, 2023: BSP survey

Shoppers sift through overrun clothes for sale inside the Greenhills Shopping Center in San Juan on Dec. 6, 2022. More people are flocking to malls even on weekdays as the holiday season fast approaches causing congested roads in the metro. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News



MANILA — Business sentiment is less optimistic in the fourth quarter of 2022, a survey by the central bank released Friday showed.

The overall confidence index (CI) declined to 23.9 percent in Q4 from 26.1 percent in the previous quarter, according to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas' Business Expectation Survey Report.

"The lower index resulted from the increase in the percentage of pessimists, outweighing the increase in the percentage of optimists," the report said.

The less optimistic sentiment for the quarter was attributed to higher inflation, peso depreciation in the previous months, decline in sales and demand, rising costs of production inputs such as raw materials and fuel, and higher interest rates, the survey showed.

Inflation in the Philippines hit 8 percent in November, which is the highest since November 2008.

To tame inflation, the Monetary Board increased the country's benchmark interest rate by 50-basis points last Dec. 15 to 5.5 percent.

Outlook for the next quarter was also "less upbeat" as the overall CI decreased to 31.1 percent from 43.9 percent from the survey in the previous quarter, the BSP said.

Business confidence was also less optimistic for the next 12 months, it said.



Firms also expect financial conditions and access to credit to be tighter, as well as weaker peso, higher borrowing costs, and elevated inflation in Q4 and the near term, it added.

RELATED VIDEO: