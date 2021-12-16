The Philippine Stock Exchange in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig on June 18, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA— The continued growth in market participation of local retail investors in 2021 is the "silver lining" of the COVID-19 pandemic, Philippine Stock Exchange president and CEO Ramon Monzon said Thursday.

Retail investors now account for 33.1 percent, up from 26.9 in 2020 and 18 percent in 2019, "filling the gap" caused by the exit of foreign investors, Monzon told ANC.

"We know foreign investors continue to exit the market, the local investors were able to fill in the gap. Even more surprising is that retail investors have increased their participation in the market," he said.

This, as average trading volumes rose 19 to 20 percent this year since banks turn to equities for funds instead of loans, Monzon said.

"The confidence of businesspeople in raising equity in the Philippine Stock Exchange is still there," he added.

The PSE has also seen the "highest capital raising record" this year, "eclipsing" the record in 2021.

Several companies have filed for an initial public offering this year, headlined by Monde Nissin, which is the country's largest IPO in history.

"In spite of the economic challenges, global economic challenges, our market proved to be very resilient," he said.

Monzon said the PSE is optimistic for a good 2022 as they await the IPO of a big bank as well as the REITs (real estate investment trust) offering of SM Prime.