NLEX to resume operations as Valenzuela lifts suspension order

Personnel from the Traffic Enforcement Group, Public Safety Group, and PNP Valenzuela direct vehicles at the NLEX Mindanao Avenue toll plaza on December 8, 2020. Valenzuela City Mayor Rex Gatchalian suspended the business permit of Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation (MPTC) after the NLEX toll operator failed to comply to the local government’s demand to improve their operations. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - NLEX toll operations will resume Wednesday noon as Valenzuela City Mayor Rex Gatchalian lifted the suspension order against its business permit, the local government said.

Gatchalian last week issued the suspension over the firm's failure to comply with the city's demands to improve its service.

The tollway firm has agreed to lift all RFID lane barriers in Valenzuela City from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily and cash lanes will be reinstated, according to the city's official Facebook page.

Gatchalian had said the only solution to address heavy traffic along the tollway would be to implement a "barriers up" scheme.

"Sa madaling salita, tingin ko matatapos lang to pag sinabi nilang papayag sila sa barriers up. Eight days na to nakita natin napakaluwag ng traffic kasi yung mga sasakayan di na pumipila sa toll plaza," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(In other words, I think this would end if they would agree to a barriers up scheme. It's been 8 days and we can see traffic has alleviated because vehicles do not need to line up at the toll plaza.)

The city government and NLEX also agreed to create a technical working group that would "continuously meet to innovate traffic and account management initiatives."

NLEX also committed to an RFID system and account management upgrade to address consumer complaints on or before January 30, the local government said.

"Both parties believe that this is the right direction to take to ease the burden of the riding public," it said.