MIAA urged to justify dropping Megawide as original proponent in NAIA rehab

MANILA - An infrastructure think tank said Wednesday the government should justify its revocation of the original proponent status (OPS) of Megawide in the bidding for the rehabilitation of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

Terry Ridon, convenor at Infrawatch Philippines, told ANC Market Edge that the Department of Transportation and the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) should "explain to the public why the NAIA rehab won't happen in the next few months."

The NAIA rehabilitation was delayed anew as the MIAA canceled the OPS of Megawide and its Indian partner GMR.

The MIAA did not specify a reason for the revocation, in the letter it sent to Megawide on Tuesday.

"Absent of fraud, we don't think there's any valid justification for the MIAA and DOTr to basically just cancel it, without further justification," he said.

Ridon said it might take "another two years" to get another firm to pursue the NAIA rehab project, as it took two years for the first proponent to be approved, before being later on rejected.

A consortium consisting of the biggest conglomerates in the country was the granted OPS for the NAIA rehab back in 2018.

But the government terminated the so-called super consortium's bid in July after the group asked for changes in its original proposal.

"In the next two years, the term of the President by then is finished. The entire responsibility of this rests on DOTr and MIAA," he added.

Megawide earlier revealed the design plans for NAIA, taking inspiration from the Banaue rice terraces.

Economic managers had earlier cast doubts on Megawide-GMR's ability to finance the P109-billion NAIA rehabilitation project.