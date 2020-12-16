Cash remittances up 2.9 percent in October

Arriving OFWs at the NAIA Terminal 1 undergo health protocols and fill out documents while being assisted by Philippine Coast Guard personnel before getting clearance from the Philippine Red Cross to get swab tests on October 28, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News file photo

MANILA - Cash remittances from overseas Filipinos hit $2.747 billion in October, up 2.9 percent compared to the same month last year, the Bangko Sentral said.

This pushed the total cash remittances from January to October to $24.633 billion, representing a slight decrease of 0.9 percent from the $24.858 billion registered in the comparative period last year, the BSP said.

The central bank said the increase was due to the growth in remittances from both land-based and sea-based workers.

"By country source, cash remittances from Saudi Arabia, Japan, the United Kingdom (UK), the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Germany, and Kuwait declined, while those from the United States (US), Singapore, Qatar, Oman, Hong Kong and Taiwan increased," the BSP said.

The US posted the highest share of the total remittances at 40.2 percent, followed by Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Japan, the UK, the UAE, Canada, Hong Kong, Qatar, and Taiwan, the central bank added.

"The combined remittances from these countries accounted for 78.7 percent of the total cash remittances."

Meanwhile, personal Remittances also rose 2.5 Percent in October to $3.044 billion.

For the first ten months of 2020, personal remittances reached $27.346 billion bringing the cumulative contraction to 1 percent in October from 1.4 percent in September 2020.

Remittances have so far defied bleak forecasts from both government agencies and multilateral lenders.

The Philippines is one of the largest recipients of remittances, which power domestic consumption and support the economy.