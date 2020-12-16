Bus operators urge gov't to waive fees ahead of operation resumption

The Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange in Parañaque City remains without buses plying the recently allowed provincial routes by the LTFRB on September 30, 2020. Only existing routes to certain parts of Cavite and city buses are currently in operation in PITX. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Bus operators on Wednesday urged government to waive fees as provincial buses are set to resume operations using point-to-point routes after 10 months.

The Provincial Bus Operators Association of the Philippines (PBOAP) urged transport regulator LTFRB to waive its supervision fee, and the insurance premium and registration fees of buses that were not allowed to operate.

"Malaking tulong ito sa pagbangon muli ng bus companies," PBOAP executive director Alex Yague told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(This would be a big help for bus companies.)

Bus companies owe banks and financing firms some P50 billion to P100 billion due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he added.

Operators are awaiting the LTFRB's memorandum circular on which routes the provincial buses will operate, said Yague and Homer Mercado, member of the Southern Luzon Bus Operators Association (SOLUBOA).

"Ang mga driver namin naka-ready na rin tsaka mga buses," Mercado said.

(Our drivers and buses are ready.)

Drivers will undergo rapid tests in compliance with local governments' requirement, Yague said.