PPA threatens to stop cruise ship operations in Manila port



MANILA - The Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) on Friday warned that it may stop cruise operations at the Port of Manila if the ship agent of cruise vessel MV Norwegian Jewel, and terminal operator continue to fail to explain the recent “cruise chaos” that transpired at the Port last November 30.



A Norwegian Jewel Cruise passenger earlier posted on social media about their “traumatic” and “harrowing” experience while disembarking at the Port of Manila.



"Tayo ay humihingi ng dispensa at paumanhin sa mga pasahero na naabala dito sa katatapos lamang na pagdating ng Norwegian vessel sa Port of Manila. Maging tayo sa PPA ay dismayado rin sa nangyaring paghahandle ng mga cruise operators,” Philippine Ports Authority spokesperson Eunice Samonte said in a televised briefing Friday.

The official said the incident, which has since gone viral on social media, was an isolated incident.



The PPA earlier ordered the vessel’s ship agent, Ben Line Agencies, and terminal operator, Asian Terminals Inc., to explain why they failed to assist the almost 5,000 passengers that arrived and went onboard the ship that day.



“Ang nangyari nga lang nitong November 30… yung mga pababa na barko ng mga pasahero, na nasa 2,300, ay nagsalubong doon sa mga pasakay na pasahero which is 2,500. So we’re talking about more than 4,000 na mga cruise ship passengers na nagkaroon ng problema dyan sa Port of Manila,” Samonte said.



“At ayon nga kay PPA General Manager Jay Santiago, kapag hindi sila nagsubmit ng explanation, ay maaring itigil na ang pagdaong ng mga cruise ship diyan sa Port of Manila, dahil hanggang ngayon ay wala pa ring paliwanag ang cruise ship agent at terminal operator.”



Samonte said that the incident did not only cause much inconvenience to the cruise passengers, but also caused traffic in the area.



“Maraming pasahero opted not to avail of the shuttle service which is 9 na shuttle service lang ang dineploy ng shipping agent which is napakarami ng mga cruise passengers,” she said.