Marcos eyes signing 2024 budget before Christmas

MANILA -- President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is still waiting for the ratified Bicameral Conference Committee Report on the proposed 2024 national budget, but he does not foresee unresolved issues in next year’s spending plan.

He said there have been consultations throughout the year on the budget. The President expects to sign into law the 2024 budget before Christmas.

“I will be very surprised if there are other issues that will suddenly arise that we had not anticipated or hadn’t resolved. I don’t see any problem to that,” Marcos said.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

“You should really ask the bicam to see what their schedule is. But yes, I think we’re good for Christmas,” he added.

On Monday, both houses of Congress separately ratified the bicameral conference committee report reconciling the differences between their respective versions of the 2024 national budget valued at P5.768 trillion.

The ratification of the bicameral conference committee report finalizes the 2024 budget at the level of the legislature.

The bicameral panel sustained the House's decision to remove the confidential funds of Vice President Sara Duterte's office and the Department of Education.

Senate Finance Committee Chair Sonny Angara explained that there were no changes to the adjustments made by the House to the confidential funds which had earlier shifted those funds to security agencies.

Angara and House Appropriations Committee Chair Elizaldy Co both confirmed there were no restorations of the controversial confidential funds.

Angara said education is still the top recipient of the budget but that refers to the combined budget of all education-related agencies. Co explained they also put an emphasis on food security.