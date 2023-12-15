DTI tells businesses to follow Noche Buena price guide

MANILA - Manufacturers and retailers have brought down prices of some noche buena items to align with the price guide issued earlier by the Department of Trade and Industry.

An ABS-CBN News report said prices of some noche buena items have risen above the DTI's price guide prompting the government to summon manufacturers and supermarket owners to verify the story.

While there is no penalty for retailers who don't follow the price guide since noche buena items are not basic or prime commodities, DTI Asec. Amanda Nograles said retailers and manufacturers promised to ensure that prices comply with the issued price guide.

ABS-CBN News checked a supermarket and verified that prices of noche buena items like ham, mayonnaise, fruit cocktail and cheese had indeed gone down to within the price guide level.

MORE MANUFACTURERS WANT PRICE INCREASES

Nograles however also said there are still 63 basic and prime commodities from 18 manufacturers who want to increase prices.

These manufacturers have been asking for adjustments since nearly a year ago, she added.

According to Nograles, the DTI is forced to allow the price increase next year but promised consumers only the minimum percentage of increase will be allowed and not all of them will be allowed at the same time.

FUEL PRICE OUTLOOK

Meanwhile, there is a chance that fuel prices are again going down next week. Although just small, imported fuel prices are still down after 4 trading days.

Diesel and gasoline prices are down by less than P0.50/liter while kerosene is also down by P1.05/liter.

Jetti Petroleum still projects either a small reduction or a rollover or no price movements for next week.