Businesses optimistic but consumers pessimistic: BSP surveys



MANILA - More businesses are optimistic about their prospect this quarter and the next quarter, but the vast majority of consumers don’t share this sentiment, according to recent surveys by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas.

The BSP said that based on its Business Expectations Survey, sentiment remained upbeat in Q4 2023 as the overall confidence index (CI) stood at 35.9 percent, up slightly from 35.8 percent in Q3 2023.

“This is reflective of the increase in the percentage of optimists, which was barely offset by the increase in the percentage of pessimists,” the BSP said.

Most businesses expect an increase in demand for goods and services during the Christmas season; sustained economic recovery to pre-pandemic levels; business expansions in the utilities, trade, financial, and hotels, and restaurant sub-sectors; development and launch of new products and services; and brisker consumer spending on the back of higher remittances and inbound holiday travelers, including Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs).

Business confidence in the last quarter however has been tempered by concerns of pessimistic firms over the negative economic impact of the ongoing conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine; elevated inflation; and higher interest rates.

Meanwhile, the BSP’s Consumer Expectations Survey showed that the consumer outlook was more pessimistic for Q4 2023.

The study showed the overall confidence index (CI) became more negative at -19 percent from -9.6 percent in Q3 2023.

According to the BSP, the weaker confidence among consumers stemmed from their concerns about the faster increase in the prices of goods; lower income; fewer available jobs; and the effectiveness of government policies and programs on inflation management, public transportation, and financial assistance to low-income households.

“For the next quarter (Q1 2024) and the next 12 months, consumer optimism weakened as the CIs declined to 5.6 percent and 15 percent (from 7.8 percent and 18.9 percent in the Q3 2023 survey results), respectively,” the BSP said.

Businesses expect a weaker peso, and higher inflation and interest rates in Q4 2023 and Q1 2024.

Consumers are more hesitant about buying big-ticket items in Q4 2023, while the percentage of households with loans and savings also declined during the quarter, according to the BSP.



Both businesses and consumers meanwhile expect higher inflation, interest and unemployment rates, and a weaker peso for all reference periods.