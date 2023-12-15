ABS-CBN names Jun Del Rosario as new Global COO

MANILA - ABS-CBN has announced the appointment of Rolando "Jun" Del Rosario, Jr. as the new Chief Operating Officer of ABS-CBN’s global group effective January 1, 2024.

He takes over from current ABS-CBN Global COO Aldrin M. Cerrado who will retire on December 31, 2023.

Del Rosario's new post will be concurrent to his role as the Managing Director of ABS-CBN International (North and Latin America).



As the new global group COO, Del Rosario will oversee all of ABS-CBN's international subsidiaries and manage its global flagship brand, The Filipino Channel (TFC).

He will lead ABS-CBN’s global group in achieving its objective to deliver meaningful and inspiring stories and showcase world-class Filipino talent across multiple platforms and through events for both Filipino and international audiences.

Del Rosario is bringing to his new post over 30 years of experience in the media industry. Starting as an entrepreneur who built his own cable company in the Philippines, Del Rosario moved to holding senior management positions in the ABS-CBN group of companies.

He joined ABS-CBN International in 2004 as Product Manager and became the Director for the Cable and Satellite business in 2005. From 2010-2018, he became North America Regional Head of Marketing, then concurrent Global Head of Carriage and Country Manager for Canada. Later in 2018, he became the Managing Director of North and Latin America, leading strategy executions, business operations and profitability for the region.

Del Rosario earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management from the distinguished Ateneo de Manila University in the Philippines and took up his Executive MBA Course at the Asian Institute of Management.

