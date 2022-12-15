A street vendor with no face mask whiles away on a sidewalk along Avenida in Manila on July 21, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The country's insurance commission on Thursday urged Filipinos to avail of insurance packages despite battling high prices of commodities, as this would afford security to them and their family later on.

Insurance Commission Spokesperson Alwyn Villaruel said Pinoys should change their mentality that insurance policies will only add to their expenses, noting that this is one of the ways to protect them from financial losses.

“Ang insurance nakakapagbigay sa atin ng peace of mind, na makaka-recover tayo sa ating mga losses na mangyayari kapag may nangyaring sakuna o peligro. It affords protection not only to ourselves but also to our family,” Villaruel said in a televised briefing.

“Nakakapag-reduce ito ng stress natin especially kapag may mga difficult times, halimbawa pagkakataon ng pagkakasakit. Nagkakaroon din tayo ng… financial security kasi kapag may nangyari sa atin, mayroon tayong aasahan,” he added.

The official noted the importance of life insurance, which will provide a safety net to the family of the insured person who will pass away later on.

Insurance is also primarily used for contingent or uncertain losses, he said.

Villaruel reminded individuals to deal with licensed insurance agents – certified by the Insurance Commission – and ask “as many questions” as possible.

Deputy Insurance Commissioner Erickson Balmes, for his part, said they could email any fraud-related insurance incidents to publicassistance@insurance.gov.ph.

Philippine Life Insurers Association President Rico Bautista said insurance policies could help prepare Filipinos for their plans when they get a family. They should also consider their needs and budget – or their capacity to pay for insurance policies – so this would not be a burden.

“Sana paghandaan na ‘yung pag-anak… at alam natin tayo’y papanaw ay sana paghandaan din natin. Sa lahat ng ito, ang kailangan natin ay pera kaya ang sinasabi natin ang life policies ay makaktulong para tayo ay makapaghanda sa buhay natin na siguradong darating at sa mga hindi inaaasahang pangyayari in between,” Bautista noted.

Bautista said they those who want to avail of insurance policies must also keep an eye on “insurance gaps” or a method in identifying whether or not their policies are enough to provide financial security or protection in case something happens.