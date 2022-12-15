MANILA - The House of Representatives passed the Maharlika Investment Fund bill on second reading as President Ferdinand Marcos Jr certified the measure's "necessity."

In a letter dated Dec. 14 but was presented to the House on Dec. 15 Thursday, Marcos called for the “immediate enactment” of House Bill 6608 which creates the MIF.

The President said this was needed “in order to establish a sustainable national investment fund as a strategic mechanism for strengthening the investment activities of top performing government financial institutions and thus pump-prime economic growth and social development.”

Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno and House Speaker Martin Romualdez earlier also called on Marcos to certify the bill as urgent.

Government economic managers have been pushing for the bill despite opposition from various sectors.

Proponents of the bill had to revise the measure by removing state-run pension funds from the MIF’s sources of funding.

A National Scientist in Economics meanwhile cautioned against rushing the bill, and cast doubts on the Philippines’ ability to run a sovereign wealth fund saying the country has weak rule of law.

- With a report from RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News