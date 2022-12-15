House approves GUIDE bill on final reading



MANILA -- Voting 282-0-0, the House of Representatives approved on 3rd and final reading House Bill No. 1 or the proposed GUIDE law.

The House bill seeks financing for small businesses, especially those crippled by the COVID-19 pandemic and other economic challenges.

The GUIDE Bill's authors previously said the bill would strengthen the capacity of the Land Bank of the Philippines (LBP) and the Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP) to provide the needed assistance to MSMEs.

A press release from the House Speaker's office said the bill defines MSMEs as “any business activity or enterprise engaged in industry, agribusiness and/or services, whether single proprietorship, cooperative, partnership or corporation whose total assets, inclusive of those arising from loans but exclusive of the land on which the particular business entity’s office, plant and equipment are situated, must have value falling under the following categories: micro, not more than P3 million; small, P3 million to P15 million; and medium, P15 million to P100 million.”

The bill increases DBP’s capital stock from P35 billion to P100 billion divided into one billion shares of P100 each to be fully subscribed by the national government.

The bill allows the President to increase the bank’s capitalization upon recommended of its board and the concurrence of the secretary of finance. Land Bank would also be mandated to rediscount loans to eligible MSMEs.

The same press release said the proposed law appropriates the amount of P10 billion for the expanded lending program: P2.5 billion for DPB and P7.5 billion for Land Bank.

It also creates a joint congressional oversight committee composed of five House members and five senators to oversee its implementation.

Gabriela Rep. Arlene Brosas voted for the measure.

"Mr. Speaker, Gabriela Women’s Party votes YES to House Bill No. 1 or the “Government Financial Institutions (GFIs) Unified Initiatives to Distressed Enterprises for Economic Recovery (GUIDE) Act.”, taking note of the amendments which we proposed and which were incorporated in the final version of the measure," Brosas said in her explanation.

"Provisions related to equity infusions for strategically important companies (SIC), which essentially refer to big businesses, were removed in the final measure as what we had proposed. The bill will now center on the allocation of P7.5 billion for the loan assistance program to qualified micro, small and medium enterprises or MSMEs – which continue to reel from the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic and increased competition from imports," Brosas also said.

House Bill No. 1 was originally authored by Speaker Martin Romualdez, Senior Majority Leader and Ilocos Norte Rep. Ferdinand Alexander Marcos, and Reps. Yedda Marie K. Romualdez and Jude Acidre of Tingog Party-list. - report from RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News