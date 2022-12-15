MANILA - Cash remittances from overseas Filipinos coursed through banks rose by 3.5 percent to $2.91 billion in October compared to the $2.81 billion booked in the same month in 2021, central bank data released on Thursday showed.

"The expansion in cash remittances in October 2022 was due to the growth in receipts from land-based and sea-based workers," the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said in a statement.

From January to October, cash remittances reached $26.74 billion, up 3.1 percent compared to the same period last year, which was previously at $25.93 billion.

Growth in remittances from the United States, Saudi Arabia, Singapore and Qatar contributed largely to the increase in remittances for the January to October period, the BSP said.

In terms of country sources, the US posted the highest overall remittance share followed by Singapore and Saudi Arabia.

Personal remittances reached $3.23 billion in October, higher by 3.5 percent than the $3.12 billion in the same comparable period, BSP data showed.

Cumulative personal remittances grew 3.1 percent to $2.72 billion in the first 10 months of 2022 from $28.82 billion in the same period in 2021.

Remittances from overseas Filipinos seasonally increase as the holiday season approaches, providing support to the local currency.

