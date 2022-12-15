CAB lowers fuel surcharge for January 2023 airline tickets

Air travelers can expect cheaper tickets next year as the Civil Aeronautics Board (CAB) lowered the allowed fuel surcharge to Level 7 for January 2023 from the prevailing Level 8.

A Level 7 fuel surcharge will mean that passengers traveling the month of January will only be charged P219 to P708 for domestic flights and from P722.71 to P1,124.26 for international flights, depending on the distance.

CAB says the fuel surcharge was lowered due to a decrease in jet fuel prices. The advisory noted that jet fuel averaged P41.50 per liter, which corresponds to Level 7 of the Passenger and Cargo Fuel Surcharge Matrix.

The applicable fuel surcharge level, which is the ceiling rate for fuel surcharge, is determined based on the two-month average of jet fuel MOPS (Mean of Platts Singapore) prices in its peso-per-liter equivalent.

CAB also said that airlines wishing to impose or collect fuel surcharge for the same period must file their application on or before the effectivity period, with fuel surcharge rates not exceeding the allowed level.

The airlines are also allowed to collect fuel surcharge rates that are lower than the stated level if they choose to do so, depending on how they want to compete with other carriers.

In a statement, Philippines Airlines (PAL) said the decision comes at a time when they are expanding their flight route network, mounting new flights and restoring its flight capacity to pre-pandemic levels.

“We have restored flights between Cebu and Bangkok, opened the Cebu - Baguio route , and Cebu-Cotabato. Soon, we will operate flights to Borongan via Cebu. By early next year, we are opening a Manila-Perth service thus expanding our Australia route network. We are on track in the restoration of our flights, which is now 90% of pre-pandemic levels.” PAL spokesperson Cielo Villaluna said.

Cebu Pacific also welcomed the lowered fuel surcharge.

“This decrease in fuel surcharge for January 2023 is a welcome development, especially as we see a continuous increase in passenger traffic and forward bookings. We are excited to offer even lower fares for everyJuan," said Xander Lao, Cebu Pacific Chief Commercial Officer.

AirAsia Philippines said this initiative will help all airline companies cushion the effects of the volatile fuel pricing and the weakening value of the peso versus the US dollar.

“While we all share the optimism on a more stable fuel price in the days ahead, we at AirAsia stay committed to providing our guests with best value deals that will allow them to travel more during the holidays. All these efforts are proven to be effective in terms of sustaining the pent-up demand for air travel as reflected in the forward bookings for 0-90 days. In fact, the load factor for the month of December is now at 90% and still increasing.” AirAsia Philippines spokesperson Carlo Carongoy said.

Airlines are expecting a 90 to 95-percent passenger load for the holiday season.