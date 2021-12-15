PSE sets half day trading for Dec. 24, 31
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Dec 15 2021 01:22 PM
MANILA - Half-day trading at the Philippine Stock Exchange will be implemented on Dec. 24 and 31 due to the holidays, its president and CEO Ramon Monzon said Wednesday.
"In observance of the Christmas season, please be informed that trading on December 24 and 31, 2021 will follow the half-day trading schedule," Monzon said.
The schedule on those days will be as follows:
- 09:00 a.m. – Pre-Open Period
- 09:15 a.m. – Pre-Open No Cancel
- 09:30 a.m. – Market Open
- 11:55 a.m. – Pre-Close Period
- 11:58 a.m. – Pre-Close No Cancel
- 12:00 p.m. – Run-Off / Trading at Last
- 12:10 p.m. – Market Close
President Rodrigo Duterte earlier made Dec. 24 (Christmas eve) and 31 (New Year's eve) "special workings day."
RELATED VIDEO:
ANC, ANC Top, PSE, Philippine Stock Exchange, Trading, half day, holiday, PSEi, Philippine shares
- /news/12/15/21/typhoon-odette-barrels-toward-caraga-region
- /news/12/15/21/govt-begins-second-run-of-national-vaccination-days
- /sports/12/15/21/mobile-legends-blacklist-wants-to-beat-rrq
- /overseas/12/15/21/german-police-foil-anti-vaxxer-murder-plot
- /news/12/15/21/senate-ratifies-bicam-report-on-p5-t-2022-budget