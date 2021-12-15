PSE sets half day trading for Dec. 24, 31

MANILA - Half-day trading at the Philippine Stock Exchange will be implemented on Dec. 24 and 31 due to the holidays, its president and CEO Ramon Monzon said Wednesday.

"In observance of the Christmas season, please be informed that trading on December 24 and 31, 2021 will follow the half-day trading schedule," Monzon said.

The schedule on those days will be as follows:

09:00 a.m. – Pre-Open Period

09:15 a.m. – Pre-Open No Cancel

09:30 a.m. – Market Open

11:55 a.m. – Pre-Close Period

11:58 a.m. – Pre-Close No Cancel

12:00 p.m. – Run-Off / Trading at Last

12:10 p.m. – Market Close

President Rodrigo Duterte earlier made Dec. 24 (Christmas eve) and 31 (New Year's eve) "special workings day."

