Hong Kong, Macau police arrest 16 in credit card fraud case

Police in Hong Kong and Macau have arrested 16 people in connection with credit card fraud in a 10-day joint operation launched amid a 78 per cent rise in such crime in the city this year.

Local officers rounded up five men and two women, seizing a computer, mobile phones and bank cards i ]]>

The seven suspects, aged between 21 and 71, were detained on suspicion of obtaining property by deception and attempting to obtain property by deception - offences punishable by up to 10 years in jail.

In Macau, the other nine people were also held in connection with credit card fraud during the operation.

The arrests were made amid a 78 per cent rise in deception crimes in Hong Kong this year.

Senior Inspector Chow Tsz-kin of the cybersecurity and technology crime bureau said on Wednesday that HK$5.7 million (US$730,490) was connected to the cases involving the 16 suspects, adding the investigation was continuing and further arrests were possible.

In the first 10 months of this year, Hong Kong police handled 330 reports of credit card fraud, up 78.4 per cent from 185 in the same period the year before. The amount of money involved also rose by 51.5 per cent to HK$5 million from HK$3.3 million.

The senior inspector attributed the surge to the coronavirus pandemic, which saw residents spending more time at home for online shopping. This in turn allowed scammers more opportunities to steal their credit card details.

According to the force, fraudsters usually hack into computers to steal personal and credit card information or send out phishing emails with hyperlinks that direct victims to a bogus website to get them to input their details under various pretexts.

Criminals used the stolen credit card details to make online purchases which were later sold to make a profit, Chow said.

He also urged members of the public to check their credit card statements regularly for any suspicious transactions, safeguard their personal information and card details, and beware of phishing emails.

In the first 10 months of this year, police handled 15,636 reports of deception, a 21.2 per cent rise from 12,900 in the same period last year.

