Dota 2 fans are in for a treat as Valve released the Aghanim Labyrinth's The Continuum Conundrum update on Wednesday, alongside the battle pass, the widely anticipated arcana of Drow Ranger, and several other updates.

In a surprise update by Valve, Dota 2 players can now have fun in the newest mini-game of Aghanim's Labyrinth, where one can explore dungeons to help Aghanim rescue his doppelgangers from the other dimensions. The game ends when all players run out of lives.

The mini-game has a 5-level difficulty, from Apprentice (I), Magician (II). Sorcerer (III), Grand Magus (IV), and Apex Mage (V). It can be played even if a player doesn't purchase the battle pass.

The battle pass can be bought through the in-game client starting at P380.00 ($7.49) for the level 1 bundle, P1,360.00 ($26.99) for the level 50 bundle, and P2,120.00 ($41.99) for the level 100 bundle.

The higher the battle pass level, the closer a player gets to the level 333 Drow Ranger arcana named the "Dread Retribution" bundle, as well as Hoodwink's Immortal item, the "Tomo'kan Incarnate" on level 277.

Arcana and Immortal items are special cosmetic items for Dota 2 heroes.

Honed from the Dota 2 anime titled "Dragon's Blood", Mirana now has her own anime persona in-game named "Mirana Nightsilver", which can be redeemed when the player's battle pass reaches level 135.

Several treasures were also released, namely, Aghanim's 2021 Immortal Treasure, where users can claim Immortal items such as Doom's ultra rare "Soul Shredder" bundle, the Aghanim's 2021 Continuum Collection where bundles for heroes are up for grabs, and Mythical sets for some heroes at Aghanim's 2021 Ageless Heirlooms.

The features can be checked at the in-game client or at the official website.

Watch Aghanim Labyrinth's The Continuum Conundrum trailer here.