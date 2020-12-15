NLEX settles rift with Valenzuela LGU, vows to ease heavy toll gates traffic

NLEX tollways in Balintawak. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News



MANILA - NLEX Corp said Tuesday that the Valenzuela City government has accepted their solutions to ease the traffic jams in their toll gates and resolve RFID issues.

"The agreed traffic solutions address most of the concerns being raised by the city government, and we commit to work closely with the office of the Valenzuela City Mayor from hereon," NLEX said in a statement.

In anticipation of holiday travels, the Manny Pangilinan-led toll operator said it temporarily reopened cash lanes to ease traffic in its Valenzuela toll plaza.

NLEX said Valenzuela Mayor Rex Gatchalian agreed on transferring RFID installation and reloading away from the toll plazas, as well as adding new RFID lanes in both Karuhatan and Mindanao toll plazas for existing RFID users to improve travel time.

To ensure the continued installation of RFID stickers, NLEX said it will move the Karuhatan RFID installation to the Santolan overpass area inside the expressway, while the installation in Mindanao toll plaza will be transferred 500 meters inside the expressway near the Que Grande overpass area.

Reloading of the RFID tags will be done after entry in toll gates to minimize overstays in lanes and ensure the free flow of vehicles.

NLEX said it is speeding up its sticker replacement program to address concerns of malfunctioning RFID stickers, and employ SMS text blasts to better reach out to customers.

The company said it will also implement “barrier up” operations in Valenzuela toll gates to address potential heavy queuing at lanes during rush hours.

Earlier on the same day, Mayor Gatchalian told TeleRadyo that NLEX was able to present action plans to resolve RFID load loss, double charging, and the technology systems upgrade of toll gates, among others.

“Sa awa ng Diyos, nagkaroon kami ng kompromiso doon. Ang napagkasunduan sabi nila by end of January 2021 tapos na sila sa systems upgrade, mare-resolba na daw yun,” Gatchalian said.

(We have reached a compromise. We agreed that by end of January 2021, they should have finished and resolved the systems upgrade already.)