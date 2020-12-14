BOC prepares for possible port congestion amid truck ban

Manila International Container Port (MICP). Courtesy of BOC

MANILA - The Bureau of Customs (BOC) said Monday is preparing for possible congestion at Manila International Container Port (MICP) after authorities reimposed the truck ban in the capital region.

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) earlier started to ban again six-wheelers and up from EDSA Magallanes in Pasay to North Avenue in Quezon City, with window hours set on other major thoroughfares to address traffic in Metro Manila.

The BOC said in a statement that they will coordinate with shipping lines and terminal operators to avoid delays at MICP.

"To ensure the unhampered delivery of services and avoid possible port congestion, the Bureau is closely coordinating with Shipping Lines and Terminal Operators as our proactive role in averting the unlikely event of port congestion." said Edward James Dy Buco, BOC deputy commissioner of assessment and operations coordinating group.

The agency said it's "optimistic" amid the truck ban since the ports in Manila has a yard utilization rate aligned with the global standard rate, which should not exceed 70 percent, even though the average yard utilization at MICP from Dec. 1 to Dec 13 was 75 percent.

The BOC also claimed that a study showed that the actual Customs clearance time for importation at MICP was 2 days, 10 hours, and 3 minutes from submission of goods declaration to issuance of clearance. It also takes and average of 3 days, 13 hours, and 29 minutes on exportation.

"The immediate release of shipments greatly contributes in reducing congestion in the ports," the BOC said.

Dy Buco has ordered the Customs Container Control Division (CCCD) of each port to ensure loading out of empty containers.

"Moreover, all assessment offices personnel are instructed to immediately process laden containers for prompt release to prevent them from piling up at the port," the agency said.

