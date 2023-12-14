DOTr-TWG poised to expand motorcycle taxi study

MANILA - At least seven new players may soon participate in the government’s motorcycle taxi study, as the Department of Transportation’s technical working group is poised to greenlight their application.

TWG Vice Chairman and Land Transportation Office Chief Atty. Vigor Mendoza said they are waiting for the applications to get on stream for checking, but as far as the facilities and vehicles of applicants are concerned, they have been found “compliant”.

“It’s definitely approved...We want them in before Christmas...Once they are ready, we’ll just check their readiness then go na sila,” Mendoza told ABS-CBN News.

“The most important is their app, that it’s working properly and it’s guided by the proper tariff that the government has approved,” he added.

During Tuesday’s briefing before the House Committee on Transportation, Mendoza told the panel that the new applicants are Cloud Panda Philippines, Taxi Philippines Inc.. E-pick Me Up Inc., Easyway Transport Service and Multipurpose Cooperative, Para Express Technology Services Inc., Grab Philippines, Market Innovators Inc.

On Thursday, Mendoza said the TWG’s sentiment is to allow Grab Philippines to join the motorcycle taxi study. Grab Philippines previously acquired Move It, which is among the three motorcycle ride hailing firms initially allowed to participate in the government’s study.

“The sentiment of the technical working group is to allow Grab to also come in… pending a resolution by a competent authority that they cannot,” Mendoza said.

Once the new players enter the motorcycle taxi scene, the TWG expects to the study to expand to areas in Calabarzon, Legazpi, Baguio, and Iloilo. In Metro Manila, around 10,000 motorcycle taxi units are seen to be added.

Last Tuesday, lawmakers slammed the delays in completing the pilot study for motorcycle taxis, saying it leads to a “monopoly” of the three players allowed to participate. These are Angkas, Move It, and Joy Ride.

The pilot study started in 2019, was temporarily suspended due to the pandemic, and resumed in 2020. The House panel gave the TWG until May to complete its pilot study.

"Wala pa namang monopoly in the sense that they are controlling the market. But it’s a matter of the readiness of other groups to enter. The first seven applicants have indicated their willingness to enter, so as soon as they are ready, we’ll get them in,” Mendoza said.