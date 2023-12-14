MANILA - At least seven new players may soon participate in the government’s program to study the viability of motorcycle taxis.

The Department of Transportation’s technical working group (TWG) said it is poised to greenlight the 7 new applicants.

TWG Vice Chairman and Land Transportation Office Chief Atty. Vigor Mendoza said that in terms of facilities and vehicles, the applicants were found “compliant”, he added.

“We want them in before Christmas. Once they are ready, we’ll just check their readiness, then go na sila,” Mendoza told ABS-CBN News.

During Tuesday’s briefing before the House Committee on Transportation, Mendoza told the panel that the new applicants are: Cloud Panda Philippines, Taxi Philippines, E-pick Me Up, Easyway Transport Service and Multipurpose Cooperative, Para Express Technology Services, Grab Philippines, and Market Innovators.

Mendoza said the TWG is looking to allow Grab Philippines to join the motorcycle taxi study.

Grab Philippines previously acquired Move It, which is among the three motorcycle ride-hailing firms initially allowed to participate in the government’s study.

Once the new players enter the motorcycle taxi scene, the TWG expects the pilot study to expand to areas in CALABARZON, Legazpi, Baguio, and Iloilo.

In Metro Manila, around 10,000 motorcycle taxi units are seen to be added.

Last Tuesday, lawmakers slammed the delays in completing the pilot study for motorcycle taxis, saying it leads to a “monopoly” of the three players allowed to participate.

The current players in the program are Angkas, Move It, and Joy Ride.

The pilot study started in 2019, was temporarily suspended due to the pandemic, but resumed in 2020.

The House panel gave the TWG until May to complete its pilot study.

“Wala pa namang monopoly in the sense that they are controlling the market. But it’s a matter of the readiness of other groups to enter. The first seven applicants have indicated their willingness to enter, so as soon as they are ready, we’ll get them in,” Mendoza said.