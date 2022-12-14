European Council President Charles Michel (L) and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (R) welcome Philippines President Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos (C) during the official welcome ceremony for the EU-ASEAN Commemorative Summit at leaders' level in Brussels, Belgium, 14 December 2022. Heads of state and government from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the European Union (EU) are meeting in Brussels for a Commemorative Summit on 14 December, to mark 45 years of diplomatic relations between the two blocs. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

MANILA - Malacanang said on Wednesday Unilever pledged to invest P4.7 billion in the Philippines after its officials met with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in Europe.

The Palace said Marcos met with Unilever officials in Brussels on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations-European Union (ASEAN-EU) Commemorative Summit.

Unilever president Matt Close and other company officials met with Marcos and said the investment was proof of their commitment to the Philippines.

The President said he wanted to have a meeting with Unilever officials to listen to them and assess policy directions to make investment easier for the company, Malacanang said.

Aside from Unilever, infrastructure and energy developer Acciona also pledged to invest in the Philippines, Malacanang said.

Acciona reportedly committed to invest in the country's renewable energy sector during a meeting with Marcos.

“The EU-based firm's commitment coincides with the lifting of the 40 percent equity cap for foreign firms in renewable energy projects, particularly those for the solar and offshore wind sectors,” the Palace said.

It also quoted Acciona chairman Jose Manuel Entrecanales saying the company is interested in making Manila as their main hub in the Southeast Asian region.

President Marcos said he welcomed the investment.

"These are all relevant to the Philippines, and I hope that I'll be able to see you there... your operations in these specific areas," the President told Acciona officials.

The Palace noted that Acciona is the principal contractor for the second section of the railway line that will connect Malolos City with Clark International Airport in the Philippines, north of Manila. The contract is valued at $656 million.

Acciona also completed in September last year, the 650-meter-long Cebu-Cordova cable-stayed bridge in the Philippines, which links Cebu City and Mactan Airport.

