Jollibee Group boosts ‘Project Karinderya’ with push on Food Safety. Handout



MANILA - Jollibee Foods Corp said it has trained the operators of 70 small eateries in food safety and management during the pandemic through its Project Karinderya.

Jollibee said the project provided financial support and skills training to participating small eateries or karinderyas in Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite and Rizal. The project also aimed to increase awareness of the importance of safe and clean food as well as proper handwashing, JFC said.

“Talagang dagdag kaalaman ito. Para sa mga mamimili sa amin, makakasiguro sila na malinis, maayos at masustansya at hindi lang basta masarap—may kalidad ang bibilhin nila sa amin," said Edna Pangan, a 50-year-old karinderya owner from Trece Martirez in Cavite.

(These are additional knowledge for us. Our customers will be assured that the food we serve are clean, nutritious, delicious, and high quality)

Pangan revived her 15-year-old karinderya after incurring losses during the pandemic.

Project Karinderya was launched in 2020 by Jollibee Group Foundation, Kasagana-Ka Development Center Inc. (KDCI), and Kabuhayan sa Ganap na Kasarinlan Credit and Savings Cooperative (KCoop).

“When we launched Project Karinderya two years ago, we leveraged on Jollibee Group’s expertise on food management and shared with karinderya owners additional knowledge on food preparation, food safety, and customer service," JGF Executive Director Gisela Tiongson.

"With this activity, we want to recognize our karinderya partners that we are still here to assist them not only so that they can sustain and grow their own businesses, but also so they can take part in our mission of spreading the joy of eating—this time, for their respective customers,” she added.

JFC said the project also helped poor communities with meal subsidies for 30 days during the pandemic using vouchers that can be redeemed from partner karinderyas.