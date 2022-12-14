MANILA - President Ferdinand Marcos Jr will veto only a few items in the National Budget when he signs it into law, Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman said on Wednesday.

Pangandaman told reporters at the Kapihan sa Manila Bay forum on Wednesday that they are now reviewing the veto message of the President who is expected to sign the P5.26-trillion budget this week.

"I think we only have 2-3 direct vetos. All the rest are conditional and general observations," Pangandaman told reporters

She said that they are also happy that the bicameral committee adopted most of their recommendations.

Roughly P70 billion was realigned, she said, but this went to various priority projects including adding funds for State Universities and Colleges (SUCs), EDSA bus carousel's libreng sakay program, and social and medical assistance, among others.

She also asserted that there is no 'pork barrel' or hidden funds included in the budget as all are properly itemized.

Lumpsum items like the controversial Priority Development Assistance Fund are no longer in the budget, she said.

"Lumpsum yun walang lista yun. Ngayon wala na ganoon, lahat naka-lista, lahat may definition, lahat may guidelines, lahat may circular," said Pangandaman.

Pangandaman said the President may sign the Budget on Dec. 16 when he arrives from Europe.

"We're happy that if the President signs this on the 16th I think it's the first time na pinakamaagang napirmahan na budget," said the DBM chief.

