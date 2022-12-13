Manila-Brussels direct flights being considered: officials

A general view from the 27th floor of a hotel with Brussels' Justice Palace with dome, in Brussels, Belgium, 19 February 2019. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET/FILE

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. and Belgian airport officials agreed Tuesday to work on the establishment of direct flights between Manila and Brussels, the Office of the Press Secretary said.

"We are working on the opportunity to have a direct flight between Manila and Brussels… And we think that basically there is a win-win for both countries to be connected directly," Arnaud Feist, chief executive officer of Brussels Airport Company, said, according to the OPS.

Feist met with Marcos in Brussels on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations-European Union summit. They were joined by officials from the Department of Trade and Industry, Department of Transportation and Philippine Airlines.

"When we talk about Brussels, in our mind, it's really Western Europe because, very clearly, Brussels is the center of that. And that is something of great interest," Marcos was quoted as saying.

"The pent-up demand over the pandemic is now beginning to show itself, and the demand for air travel has actually increased a great deal more quickly than any had expected," he added.

Manila's proximity to the capitals of other ASEAN members is "something that we would like to take advantage of and explore in terms of making the areas more accessible," said Marcos.

"I think there's a great deal of opportunity that would be advantageous for the both of us," he said.

According to the OPS, officials of PAL expressed interest in making Europe accessible to Filipinos, as well as bringing more European tourists to the Philippines.

"That's really the vision that we are excited to see. We want to improve the economic activities in the Philippines and also here," Stanly Ng, PAL president and chief operating officer, was quoted by the OPS to have said.

FROM THE ARCHIVE