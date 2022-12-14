The facade of the Kalibo International Airport. CAAP Kalibo/file



MANILA — The Kalibo International Airport (KIA) in Aklan will open to travelers to and from Taipei, Taiwan starting Dec. 29.

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) said that the opening of new international flight routes aims to meet the increased demand for air transport.

KIA currently serves daily international flights to and from Incheon, South Korea via Air Seoul (Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays) and T'way Air (daily).

The airport serves as a gateway to Boracay Island, one of the Philippines' most popular tourist destinations.

The opening of the new route is expected to generate significant economic benefits for the Kalibo community, including the creation of new jobs and the expansion of local businesses.

Airlines are expecting a surge of travelers this December due to the Christmas rush, and as the economy reopens after a 2-year lockdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.