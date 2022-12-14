A man vapes outside a restaurant in Mandaluyon on November 12,2019. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — The Bureau of Internal Revenue on Tuesday filed tax evasion complaints before the Justice department against 5 vape traders who allegedly committed P1.2 billion worth of tax violations.

BIR Commissioner Romeo Lumagui, Jr. led the filing of tax evasion and unlawful possession of article subject to excise tax without payment of taxes raps against Wei Feng Bao, alias Sofi Chua of TAP FOG Philippines, Christina Poa of Rocket Bull Race Marketing, Sandoval Severino Briones of SBS Motorcycle Parts & Accessories, Jimy Go of TAP FOG Philippines and Bibiano Lesaca.

“This is the first one…Sisiguraduhin natin na lahat ng malalaking illegal traders at mga big time smugglers yan ang hahabulin natin at seryoso tayo sa kampanyang ito,” he said.

The complaints were a result of raids the BIR conducted in November, seizing unregistered vape products, which are used as substitutes for cigarettes.

He said they are still determining how long the vape traders have been operating.

Lumagui, who was previously BIR deputy commissioner before being named to the BIR’s top post in November, earlier said the government is losing P1.4 billion taxes annually from vape products brought in illegally.

He vowed the BIR under his watch will be “very aggressive and very active” in pursuing tax evaders.

"As I’ve said before we are very serious in our crackdown on this illegal vape traders as well as all other illegal traders na hindi nagbabayad ng karampatang buwis,” he said.

“Kaya po ang panawagan natin sa mga nais mag negosyo ng mga vape products at kahit mga sigarilyo, magrehistro po kayo at irehistro niyo yung produkto niyo. Otherwise, considered illegal siya at subject to confiscation yan at puwede pa kayong makulong. Kaya po siguraduhin naitn na nakarehistro kayo at magbayad ng tamang buwis,” he added.

He clarified however that the purpose of filing tax evasion cases is not so much to jail tax evaders but to ensure businesses pay their taxes so the BIR can achieve its collection target.

“So in addition to this, syempre kailangan natin pagbutihin ang ating serbisyo sa mga tax payers, so of course that’s also one of the priorities that we have in addition to aggressive pursuance of these illegal traders at mga hindi nagbabayad ng buwis,” he said.