PNP warns public vs 'drive-by download' as cyber crimes rise

MANILA - The Philippine National Police on Tuesday warned the public against "drive-by download" attacks as the number of cybercrimes surged recently.

The new scam involves malicious programs that install onto devices without consent, the PNP said. This includes unintentional downloads of any files or bundled software onto a computer device.

The drive-by download take advantage of vulnerable systems including those that are out of date.

The said program can spread using legitimate sites, the police said.

"This initial code that is downloaded is often very small, since its job is often simply to contact another computer where it can pull down the rest of the code onto the smartphone, tablet, or computer," the statement said.

These downloads may be placed on otherwise innocent and normal-looking websites," it added.

Fraudsters use the drive-by download to collect personal information and inject Trojan or other malware, the PNP said. This is different from a phishing scam since the users just need to visit or browse a website to activate the download.

To avoid being victimized by the drive-by download scheme, the PNP reminded the public to practice the following:

• Download from a trusted source

• Use passwords and other encryption like two-factor authentication

“The best way to avoid a cyber attack is to be more discerning whenever your information is asked online and to immediately report to the authorities when suspicion arises,” PNP Chief Police General Dionardo Carlos said.



Victims of any kind of cybercrime can report incidents to the PNP Anti-Cybercrime Group through the e-mail address acg@pnp.gov.ph or telephone number (632) 723 0401 local 7483.

The PNP also reminded the public not to trust online friends unless they know them personally.

