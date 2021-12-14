MANILA - The decision to replace the design of the P1,000 bill with a Philippine eagle from 3 notable national heroes is not meant to revise history, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said Tuesday.

The BSP over the weekend revealed the new P1,000 design showing a Philippine eagle, replacing Josefa Llanes-Escoda, Gen. Vicente Lim and Jose Abad Santos.

However, historical groups and several lawmakers have criticized the decision.

In an interview with Teleradyo, BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno said the decision is in line with the global trend.

"Kasi pinagaaralan namin, sa ibang bansa ganon ang trend. 'Yung eagle symbolizes the whole country. Isang ibon na endangered," Diokno said.

(We have studied it. In other country's that's the trend. The eagle symbolizes the whole country. It's one endangered bird)

"Hindi naman natin kinakalimutan ang mga bayanı. Ang mga bayani, bayanı 'yan kahit nasa pera o wala. It was not an attempt to revise history, hindi mo naman mapapalitan ang kasaysayan ng isang bansa," he added.

(We are not forgetting our heroes. They are heroes whether or not they appear on banknotes. It was not an attempt to revise history, history cannot be replaced)

POLYMER BILLS

Diokno, meanwhile, said the shift to polymer or plastic bills instead of paper is more cost-effective and hygienic.

Polymer lasts 5 times longer compared to paper bills. It can also withstand disinfection, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Abaca, which is partly used in printing paper bills, can instead be used for land titles or passports, the central bank chief said.

The new P1,000 design in polymer bills will start circulating next year.