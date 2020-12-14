Cebu Pacific extends unlimited rebooking to end of March next year

Cebu Pacific. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News file photo

MANILA - Cebu Pacific said Monday it is extending its unlimited rebooking option up to March 31 next year, as travel continues to be hampered by restrictions imposed to check the spread of COVID-19.

The country's largest carrier said it will also extend the validity of its travel fund for 2 years.

"We understand that it may take time before trust and confidence in air travel is restored, that is why we have decided to extend our flexible booking options until the first quarter of 2021,” said Candice Iyog, Cebu Pacific vice president.

According to the airline, passengers traveling until March 31, 2021 may rebook their flights as many times as they want, or put the full cost of their ticket into a Travel Fund valid for two (2) years, with rebooking and cancellation fees waived.

"A minimal fare difference may apply for rebooking of flights," it said.

The two-year travel fund may be used to book new flights and purchase add-ons, such as baggage allowance, preferred seats, pre-ordered meals, hygiene kits, and travel insurance, the company added.