AirAsia offers up to 70 percent off on select flights in yearend seat sale

AirAsia plane. Handout

MANILA - AirAsia said Monday it is offering up to 70 percent discount on select domestic and international flights booked from Dec. 14 to 20 in their yearend seat sale.

The budget airline said travel period will be from Dec. 21 this year to June 30 next year.

“As the year-end holiday season approaches, the AirAsia Super Sale offers our customers exciting travel and lifestyle deals,” Karen Chan, AirAsia CEO, said.

AirAsia said it has also launched new domestic routes and brought back flights to Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and the Philippines to cater to consumer demand.