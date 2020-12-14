ADB lends $123 million for EDSA elevated walkways

A view of the elevated walkways in the Ortigas business district in Pasig City. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News file photo

MANILA — The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $123 million or around P5.9 billion loan to the Philippines for the elevated EDSA walkways project, the multilateral lender said on Monday.

ADB said the loan will help the government "build safe, wide, well-lit, and disaster-resilient elevated walkways for pedestrians along Manila’s most congested thoroughfare."



"The EDSA Greenways Project will help the government construct 5 kilometers of covered walkways, which will be linked to mass transit stations along EDSA, namely the Balintawak, Cubao, Guadalupe, and Taft stations," ADB said.

The walkways will be 5 meters wide and will come equipped with elevators and monitoring systems so they can be easily accessible for pedestrians, including the elderly, pregnant women, young children, and people with disabilities.

“The EDSA Greenways Project is an integral part of the government’s transport strategy to make Metro Manila a better place to live, work, and visit,” said ADB’s Southeast Asia Transport and Communications Director Hiroaki Yamaguchi.