MANILA — Philippine Airlines has partnered with American Airlines for seamless travel to several US destinations, the flag carrier said on Wednesday.

PAL said its codeshare partnership with American Airlines introduces the first marketed flights by a Philippine carrier to US destinations and allows AA’s customers to travel to Manila and Cebu.



PAL said it has placed its “PR” code on American’s flights between Los Angeles and seven US cities: Atlanta, Denver, Houston, Las Vegas, Miami, Orlando and Washington, D.C.

“This partnership with American Airlines unlocks more options for customers traveling between Asia and the United States,” said Eric David Anderson, PAL’s Chief Commercial Officer.

American’s customers can now book tickets on aa.com for codeshare flights operated by Philippine Airlines to Manila and Cebu via Tokyo. They will also be able to fly to Manila from Honolulu and Guam.

“The Philippines is one of the fastest growing economies in Asia, and we look forward to continuing to enhance our partnership with Philippine Airlines," said Anmol Bhargava, American’s Vice President of Global Alliances and Partnerships.

PAL operates twice-daily nonstop flights to Los Angeles, daily flights to San Francisco and multiple weekly flights to New York, Honolulu and Guam.