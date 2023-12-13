NEDA confident PH will hit 6 pct growth target for 2023

People flock to stalls and shops in Divisoria, Manila on December 17, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/FILE

MANILA — The country’s chief economic planner remains positive that the Philippine economy will grow by at least 6 percent this 2023.

National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) Secretary Arsenio Balisacan said in a press briefing Wednesday that the Philippines can still reach the lower end of the government’s growth target of 6 to 8 percent.

However, to hit the target, the country must register at least 7.2 percent GDP in the fourth quarter of 2023.

“Commodity prices have been moderating. Even if we miss the 6 percent, let’s say 5.7 percent, 5.8 percent, comparative to other Asian regions, that’s a respectable outcome because other countries have poorer prospects,” Balisacan said.

Despite economic risks such as geopolitical tensions and the El Niño phenomenon, Balisacan remains upbeat on the country’s outlook for 2024.

The Development Budget Coordination Committee is set to meet on December 15 to reassess growth targets.

For Balisacan, the growth target for 2024 should be retained at 6.5 to 8 percent.

“My experience is that we do targets so that you have something to work on. If you missed it, your response is not to reduce the target,” Balisacan said.

“You cannot do rapid transformation in one generation if you’re only growing at 5 percent. We need to catch up with our neighbors. We need to make that growth also inclusive,” he added.

Sectors involved in IT-BPM, service, and construction are seen to be drivers of growth for 2024.

On the other hand, growth in the agriculture sector might take a hit as El Niño is expected to persist until the second quarter of 2024.

The Inter-Agency Committee on Inflation and Market Outlook (IAC-IMO) has been tasked to monitor the impact of El Niño on food prices.

To fill the gap between supply and demand, IAC-IMO earlier proposed for the extension of Executive Order number 10 which grants lower tariffs to rice, corn, and meat to address elevated inflation.

Balisacan said the NEDA Board will tackle the proposal tomorrow.

If the proposal hurdles the NEDA Board, it will then be forwarded for the President’s approval as the EO is set to lapse on Dec 31.