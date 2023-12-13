MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr has ordered government agencies to fast-track the completion of irrigation and other projects, as he underscored the urgency of preparing for the effects of the strong El Nino phenomenon, which is expected to be felt in the Philippines until the end of the second quarter of 2024.



Speaking during the inauguration of the Balbalungao Small Reservoir Irrigation Project (BSRIP) in Lupao, Nueva Ecija Wednesday morning, Marcos said he has given government agencies 4 months to complete the projects to ensure that the country has sufficient water supply by the second quarter of the year and help cushion the impact of El Niño.

“Binibilang ko noong nasa helicopter ako, iniisip ko ‘yung mga project na gagawin natin, mayroon tayong apat na buwan para tapusin lahat ‘yan, maging operational na lahat ‘yan. Dahil ang ginawa kong deadline para sa ating mga departamento ay kako sa kanila, ang isipin natin ano ba ‘yung kaya nating matapos by April of next year,” the President said.

“Nang sa ganon ay pag dumating --- pag Mayo ay nandiyan pa ‘yung tagtuyot at hindi pa umuulan ay mayroon naman tayong sapat na water supply, unang una.”



State weather bureau PAGASA earlier forecast that 77 percent of the country, or 65 provinces, are likely to experience drought by May 2024 due to El Niño.



“So, we will accelerate the building of this type of dams and flood-control projects that we will also use as irrigation projects. So, this is on the side of the irrigation, number one, because it’s all about water. Tubig ang pinag-uusapan dito. Kaya tinitiyak natin nga na 'yung mga magsasaka unang-unang para mayroon tayong food supply na maganda at mapatuloy ang pag-increase ng production natin, ng ating agricultural products,” he said in a media interview.

Marcos also welcomed the Balbalungao Small Reservoir Irrigation Project (BSRIP), which he said would help address the effects of El Niño.



“Once fully operational, this multi-purpose dam will provide irrigation for close to 1,000 hectares of agricultural land in Barangays San Isidro, Balbalungao, Salvacion, Mapangpang here in Lupao, benefiting about 560 farmers and their families,” Marcos said.

“The dam will generate diversified income opportunities through increased crop yields, fish culture, tourism, and watershed management for environmental protection. It will likewise facilitate hydroelectric power generation and serve as a flood control mitigation infrastructure for the communities along the river for years to come,” he continued.



In his speech, the President called on government agencies, local government units, and the private sector “to coordinate towards securing the sustainability of water resources and the ecosystem that surrounds the reservoir.”



“I also call upon the NIA and the Department of Agriculture to make sure that there is timely completion of the other facilities of the project, such as its hydropower, its watershed components, so that communities will be able to fully enjoy the benefits of the project,” the President said.



Meanwhile, the President said that his administration remains relentless in its goal to increase our irrigable lands around the country which is in line with efforts to ensure food security.



As of December 2023, Marcos said the government has generated around 25,000 hectares of new irrigation areas and restored nearly 9,000 hectares of irrigable land.



“We aim to establish more than 275,000 hectares of new irrigation areas to restore around 80,000 hectares of existing irrigation areas by 2028,” he said.