ADB upgrades forecast for developing Asia

MANILA — The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has upgraded its growth outlook for developing Asia to 4.9 percent for 2023.

This is quicker than the 4.7 percent growth it forecast for the region in September.

The ADB said it upped its forecast as robust domestic demand drove higher-than-expected growth in China and India.

In its latest Asian Development Outlook, the ADB said China's economy grew 5.2 percent in the first 9 months of 2023, while India's grew by 7.1 percent.

In Southeast Asia in particular, the multilateral lender downgraded its forecast to 4.3 percent from the earlier 4.6 percent projection, noting lackluster manufacturing growth in Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam.

ADB has kept its growth forecast for the Philippines at 5.7 percent.

Meanwhile, headline inflation in developing Asia is seen declining to 3.5 percent in 2023 from 4.4 percent in 2022, on the back of slowing energy and food inflation.

Inflation in the Philippines declined to 4.1 percent in November.

Developing Asia refers to the multilateral lender's 46 emerging member economies, stretching from Kazakhstan in Central Asia to the Cook Islands in the Pacific.