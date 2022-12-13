Handout photo

MANILA - The Southeast Asian servers for League of Legends: PC and Teamfight Tactics will launch on January 6, 2023, Riot Games announced.

This comes after the developers announced they were regaining publishing rights to both of their flagship titles, after 12 years.

The launch will kick off with a region-locked welcome event when players log in in January.

During the launch event for League of Legends, players can earn tokens that could be exchanged for in-game rewards. Players who complete in-game missions may also get all previously released Champions - or heroes - for free.

LoL players and TFT players in the SEA server will now be able to play other game modes other regions enjoy such as Clash, cross-game campaign content, and the continuation of its esports operations.

Riot announced its publishing retake on both TFT and LoL PC last November, ending more than a decade of Garena's publishing rights on the titles. The move is part of their plans to establish markets in Southeast Asian countries such as the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia and Malaysia.

Riot has gone on to self-publish its emerging titles such as Valorant, the game's mobile iteration, League of Legends: Wild Rift, and Legends of Runeterra.