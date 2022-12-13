MANILA - The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board reset its second hearing with Grab Philippines on Tuesday when the transport network company (TNC) was supposed to explain the so-called “inconsistent fees” it charges passengers.

"One of us got COVID-19… so we requested a postponement of the hearing," said Ronald Roda, Grab Philippines Senior Director for Strategy and Operations to ABS-CBN News.

"We are ready to face any allegations that have been brought on us. And we believe kasi na on this part we are on the right. We will continue to face them as necessary given the right time," Rada added.

The hearing is rescheduled on January 10. This means those who will take Grab will be charged the same or higher rates this December.

Grab was called to a hearing by the LTFRB to demonstrate to the board how they compute the rates and to justify the extra fees.

The LTFRB earlier issued a show-cause order to Grab Philippines to explain the “additional stop base fare” of P40 charged to its passengers. The order stated that the extra pay is considered “a violation of the terms and conditions of its accreditation.”

"The way we look at it, it's really a balance of the rider and the driver… If pricing favors one side excessively, then basically Grab acts to make sure it normalizes," Roda explained.

"We are actually preparing for December to relaunch GrabShare which is thirty percent cheaper than regular Grab Car, and has the ability to take more passengers at any given time vs. regular Car. In a Christmas situation where demand is sky-high and you will never have enough cars no matter what you do. What we try to do is create options for passengers, such as GrabShare. Grab Taxi is actually twenty percent cheaper," Roda said.

In a previous statement, Grab Philippines said that its multi-stop feature was already part of the app from the start.

“The Multi-Stop feature has been available in the Grab app from inception, and some of our commuters who have tried this feature continue to use it because it is relatively cheaper than taking two separate GrabCar rides,” Grab Philippines stated.

Based on the description written on the app, the multi-stop feature or GrabShare matches a passenger’s route with a driver and another passenger in 15 minutes or less.

The app also listed several things to note about the product, such as a maximum of 1 passenger per booking is allowed and there will be no more than two pick-ups, and no surprise stops.

GrabShare is only available in Makati, Manila, BGC and select areas in Ortigas from 4-8 p.m. daily. There is also a P50 waiting time fee if the driver waited for more than 5 minutes.

Grab also stated that GrabShare is cheaper for commuters who share a ride from the same pick-up point.

“A Multi-Stop Ride is cheaper than two individual and unshared rides,” Grab Philippines stated.

LTFRB also directed the TNC to explain the minimum fare of P85 for short-distance trips or less than four kilometers. The approved minimum rate for TNVS is P45. Parameters for a surge fee will also be discussed next hearing.

Grab Philippines said that it continues to “charge fair and transparent fares to its passengers,” and it continues to “comply with the fare matrix set by the LTFRB.”

The TNC also stated that have remained fully compliant with the directives of the government.

Grab Philippines is the only transport network company providing an online ride-hailing platform for four-wheeled vehicles.

