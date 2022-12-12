Cebu lechon at pandan tamokonsi, tampok sa video series ng AU-PH Business Council

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - Ipinagdiwang ng Australia-Philippines Business Council o APBC ang kanilang year end celebrations noong December 2, 2022 sa Sydney. Binigyang diin ni APBC President Rafael Toda ang engagements ng organisasyon sa iba-ibang estado na nagpalakas ng commitment ng APBC sa trade at investment at magandang relasyon sa pagitan ng Australia at Pilipinas sa pamamagitan na rin ng kolaborasyon sa gobyerno, mga negosyo at komunidad.

Mga lumahok sa year end celebrations ng Australia-Philippines Business Council noong December 2, 2022 kabilang si APBC President Rafael Toda at PH Ambassador to Australia Hellen De La Vega

“Highlighting the APBC’s key value proposition is often challenging because each business has its own set of needs and objectives.

My consistent response highlights the value we deliver through relationships we hold with both the Philippine and Australian governments in matters of trade and commerce, and they are backed by decisive actions and positive outcomes,” pahayag ni Toda.

Bilang bahagi ng kanilang programa sa ilalim ng grant funding na kanilang natanggap mula sa Australia ASEAN Council of the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade o DFAT, itinatampok ng APBC ang “A Taste of the Philippines” na isang 12-part video series na may layong pasiglahin muli ang post pandemic trade sa pagitan ng Australia at iba pang bansang kasapi sa ASEAN.

“We selected to highlight two of the most impacted industries in the Philippines and Australia – Hospitality and Tourism, and created a twelve-part video series of Regional Filipino and Australian dishes and destinations to feature on our YouTube Channel.

These videos are meant to make you reminisce about home-style cooking in the Philippines but also showcase some of the innovative ways Filipino/Australians have adopted their skills into Australian culture,” sabi ng APBC.

A Taste of the Philippines episode: Cebu Lechon Pork Roll

Mapanonood na sa official Youtube channel ng APBC ang unang dalawang episodes na itinatampok ang Cebu Lechon Pork Roll kasama ang Pinoy na si Will Mahusay ng Sydney Cebu Lechon at ang Maranao's Pandan Tamokonsi kasama ang isa ring Pinoy na si Kenneth Rodriguez ng Donut Papi.

A Taste of the Philippines episode: Pandan Tamokonsi

Patuloy ang mga proyekto ng APBC na nagpapatibay ng relasyon sa pagitan ng Australia at Pilipinas.