MANILA - Holcim Philippines Inc on Monday assured the public of "sustained plant operations" after an associate union in a plant in Misamis Oriental voted to go on strike due to labor dispute.

The Holcim Philippines Workers Union-Federation of Democratic Labor Organization, the associate union of the plant in Lugait, Misamis Oriental voted yes on Dec. 10 "to go on strike on the grounds of bargaining deadlock," the company told the stock exchange.

The union has 90 members, it said.

"The company is exerting efforts to resolve this issue in coordination with the Labor authorities. Should the strike happen, we assure the public our sustained plant operations and continued service to our customers in North Mindanao,"

"We shall update the public of any development," it added.

Holcim, a member of the Holcim Group, operates cement manufacturing facilities in La Union, Bulacan, Batangas, Misamis Oriental and Davao.

