MPTC expects lifting of business permit suspension after meeting with local execs over NLEX

Vehicles pass through the Balintawak tollway along the North Luzon Expressway in Caloocan City on October 22, 2020, more than a week before tollways go fully cashless on November 2. The DOTR requires tollways to go fully cashless to curb the spread of COVID-19. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. said Sunday it expects the suspension of its business permit to be lifted once it has met with Valenzuela City officials and present solutions for issues of its RFID system.

The MPTC is set to meet with local officials Monday and will present its plan such as reimplementing cash lanes and transfer of RFID sticker installation, said Romulo Quimbo, the company's chief communications officer.

"Papunta naman talaga doon ang dialogue--na ma-lift ang suspension ng business permit natin. Umaasa naman kami, 'pag naipaliwanag na ang detalye ng mga gagawin ay talaga namang mali-lift na ito," he told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

(The dialogue's expected end result is to lift the suspension of our business permit. We're hoping it will be lifted once we have explained our plans.)

A “barrier up” procedure will also be implemented during heavy traffic, allowing RFID subscribers to pass through while scanners record toll transactions, Quimbo said.

"Kapag magsisikip, talaga pong barrier up. It’s a general rule na ipapatupad namin," he said.

(If traffic becomes heavy, we will implement 'barrier up.' It's a general rule we'll implement.)

The NLEX envisions a "barrier-less" tollway, Quimbo added.

"Nakikita po natin sa hinaharap na eventually, itong barrier natin ay unti-unting mababawasan," he said.

(We can see in the future that our barriers will be fewer.)

The government earlier required toll operators to enforce mandatory cashless transactions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.