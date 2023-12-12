Sugar producers bemoan low farmgate prices

MANILA -- Sugar producers are asking the government for help saying the farmgate price of raw sugar has fallen below their production cost.

The United Sugar Producers Federation (UNIFED) said President Ferdinand Marcos Jr should “intervene” as producers will sustain losses at current farmgate prices.

“Ang sa amin po only P50 na way, way too low. Dapat po mga P57 to P58, to P60, ok na kami dyan," said UNIFED President Manuel Lamata said in an interview with Teleradyo Serbisyo.

(Ours is only at P50, which is way, way too low. It should be at P57 to P58, to P60, we're good with that.)

"We're asking the President for immediate intervention of the government. Sila po ang bibili muna from the actual farmgate namin. Kahit hindi lahat, they should jump start yung bilihan, para yung traders susunod. Initial intervention lang po, like dead battery ng kotse, konting jolt,” Lamata said.

(They should buy from our farmgate prices. I'm not asking that they buy everything. They just need to jumpstart the buying so traders will follow. This is just an initial intervention, like a small jolt to a car's dead battery.)

Sugar Regulatory Administration Administrator Pablo Luis Azcona confirmed the low farmgate price of sugar.

"We’re also seeking the government baka there is an agency that can come in and give the farmers a better farmgate price and help lower the retail price kasi kami po ay retail consumer din kami,” Azcona added.

But aside from this, local production has also dropped, Azcona said.

“Sa ngayon, most of the farmers are complaining now, ang baba ng production nila because of the weather last year. Tapos umpisa na sa Negros, wala na kaming ulan,” Azcona said.

(Most of the farmers are complaining now that their production last year was low because of the weather. And in Negros, we don't have rain.)

Azcona said he expects sugar production to fall next year because of the weather.

“As SRA, were doing mitigation measures for the weather side, ang problema lang (the problem is) we're also seeking government intervention through the other agencies," he said.

According to Azcona, traditionally there are spikes in demand for sugar supply starting November 1 every year and during the Christmas season.

EFFECTS OF SUGAR PRICE HIKE

Leche flan manufacturer Carolyn Manadan of Sampaloc, Manila advised her customers that they will increase prices of their product effective December 20, 2023.

Manadan said this is due to the sugar price hikes in the past few weeks.

According to Manadan, one sack of sugar which weighs 50 kilograms now costs P3,400.

Manadan said, they usually buy 10 sacks of sugar every month and the rising prices of sugar will affect their business.

“Syempre imbes na dagdag tubo mo na yun, napapadagdag mo pa sa presyo ng asukal,. Imbes na nasa kunwari nasa P3,000 lang sana yung P400 na mase-save mo nadagdag mo pa sa pambili ng asukal,” Manadan explained.

She said the price of their leche flan will be P75 to P80 starting December 20, or an additional P5 to P10 per piece.