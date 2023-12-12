MANILA — Some lawmakers are pushing for a reduction of the share in fares received by motorcycle taxi companies, from the current average of 20 percent.

They issued the call during the briefing of the Department of Transportation (DOTr) before the House Committee on Transportation on Tuesday.



Committee chairperson and Antipolo 2nd District Representative Romeo Acop said MC taxi apps record an average of 100,000 transactions daily or 3 million a month.

Santa Rosa City Rep. Dan Fernandez wants MC taxi hailing apps to get not more than 10 percent of the fares.

“Kung 20 percent that is so big. Baka pwedeng i-lower natin to 5 percent, para at least mabawas sa riding fare ng public,” Fernandez said.

He said the current rate of 20 percent was "unacceptable."



The Land Transportation Office (LTO) Chief Assistant Secretary Vigor Mendoza explained that the 20 percent share of apps was the result of an “internal decision” between the company and the riders. But he said the agency will look into lawmakers’ proposals and review the existing fare rates for motorcycle taxis.



“In the technical working group, I think this is something we have to strengthen admittedly, because we did not bother to look into the app, the algorithm, on how that 15 percent or 20 percent was determined,” Mendoza told the panel



Lawmakers also slammed the delays in completing the pilot study for motorcycle taxis, saying it leads to a “monopoly” of the three players allowed to participate. These are Angkas, Move It, and Joy Ride. The pilot study started in 2019, was temporarily suspended due to the pandemic, and resumed in 2020.



“They have been earning for four years. That is why there is a clamor for increasing the number of participants,” said Bulacan 2nd District Representative Augustina Dominique Pancho.

Mendoza explained the TWG is just waiting for the results of the in-depth analysis and study being conducted by the UP National Center for Transportation Studies regarding the market capacity of motorcycle taxis. It is expected to be completed in February.



To address the perception of “monopoly”, Mendoza said the TWG is eyeing to allow the entry of new motorcycle taxi firms into the pilot study.

He said there are seven new applicants interested in joining the program.

These are Cloud Panda Philippines, Taxi Philippines, E-pick Me Up, Easyway Transport Service and Multipurpose Cooperative, Para Express Technology Services, Grab Philippines, and Market Innovators.



“We have done already the ocular inspections of the premises of these applicants and we are about to approve their application, subject to the consideration of the committee, except for Grab Philippines, since there is a legal issue on the table regarding the buyout of Grab Philippines on one of the participants, Move It. That is being discussed right now,” Mendoza said.



The agency is also mulling to expand to other areas outside major urban centers.

"Perhaps Pampanga, Baguio has been suggested also. Cavite has also been suggested. Maybe we would like to see how these motorcycle taxi operations will affect these areas as well,” Mendoza noted.



The agency is also open to the suggestion to prioritize tricycle units interested in becoming motorcycle taxis.



The House panel gave the technical working group until May to complete its pilot study.