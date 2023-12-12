Puregold announces cash dividends payout

Customers purchase goods at a supermarket in Manila om February 16, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- Retailer Puregold Price Club on Tuesday said its board of directors has approved a 30 percent payout ratio of core net income of the previous year in the form of cash dividends.

In a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange, Puregold said the cash dividends will total P2.79 billion, amounting to P0.97 per share payable on January 18, 2024.

The dividends will be given to all shareholders at the close of business on December 27, 2023.

Puregold said this year's dividends are up 13 percent year on year. Dividend yields, meanwhile, amount to around 3.7 percent.

Puregold posted flat earnings in the first half of 2023 as inflationary pressure on margins and expenses offset strong sales.

